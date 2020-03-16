Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,351 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Snap by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,674 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,744,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 219.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,867 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,188,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,325,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,609,000 after acquiring an additional 842,739 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,485,521 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $20,737,873.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,199,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,431,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,619,253 shares of company stock worth $40,616,298.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

