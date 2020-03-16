Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

