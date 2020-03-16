Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Directcash Payments (TSE:DCI) Share Price

Media coverage about Directcash Payments (TSE:DCI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Directcash Payments earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Directcash Payments has a 1 year low of C$42.59 and a 1 year high of C$19.00.

Directcash Payments Company Profile

DirectCash Payments Inc (DCPayments) is engaged in payments service business. The Company is a provider of switch and transaction processing services for automated banking machines (ATMs), and for debit and credit cards and related services. It operates through segments, including ATM and Other Services.

