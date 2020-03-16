Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Share Price

Media stories about Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Assicurazioni Generali earned a news impact score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ARZGY opened at $7.03 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

