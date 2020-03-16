Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Southern in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

SO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.81.

SO stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22. Southern has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock valued at $140,078,535. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,229,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Southern by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after buying an additional 1,510,340 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,348,000 after buying an additional 1,086,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

