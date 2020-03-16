Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) CAO Sells $213,500.00 in Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

STL stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STL shares. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,515,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,260,000 after buying an additional 149,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after buying an additional 139,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after buying an additional 231,810 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after buying an additional 334,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

