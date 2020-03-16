STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €24.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.69 ($31.04).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at €18.04 ($20.97) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €25.96 and a 200-day moving average of €22.10. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.