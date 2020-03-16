StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Set at C$4.25 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$4.25 target price on StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cormark upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded StorageVault Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.25.

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$3.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.40. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$2.58 and a 1 year high of C$4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.55.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

