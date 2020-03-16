STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.20 on Monday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Several research firms recently commented on SSKN. Oppenheimer began coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

