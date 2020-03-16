Summer Infant (SUMR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SUMR stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.24. Summer Infant has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

