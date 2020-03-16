Tailored Brands (TLRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TLRD opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. Tailored Brands has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLRD shares. ValuEngine raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

