Tapestry Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $79,565,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $70,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,469,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $66,597,000 after buying an additional 1,243,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,139,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $300,438,000 after buying an additional 1,013,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after buying an additional 942,124 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

