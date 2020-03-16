TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get TapImmune alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TapImmune from to and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. TapImmune has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.19.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TapImmune will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TapImmune (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.