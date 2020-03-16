TD Securities Lowers Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.65 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.60.

BTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.20.

TSE:BTE opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.63. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $285.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran acquired 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

