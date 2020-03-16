TD Securities Trims Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Target Price to C$16.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Altius Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of ALS opened at C$8.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.89 million and a PE ratio of 20.93. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$13.76.

In other Altius Minerals news, Senior Officer Stephen Lawrence Winter bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$29,205.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,028.76. Also, Senior Officer Chad Wells bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$782,308.80. Insiders have bought a total of 13,650 shares of company stock worth $140,282 in the last three months.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.