TD Securities Trims Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Target Price to C$7.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDT. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

BDT opened at C$5.45 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04. The company has a market cap of $231.72 million and a P/E ratio of 30.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.67%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

