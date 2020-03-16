Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,640 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $21,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Team by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Team by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 61,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Team by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Team by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Team by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $233.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Team had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $287.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

