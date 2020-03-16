TechPrecision Corp (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Director Purchases $175,000.00 in Stock

TechPrecision Corp (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Director Richard Mcgowan acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00.

Shares of TPCS opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. TechPrecision Corp has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of -0.83.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

