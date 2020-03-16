Telaria Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telaria in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telaria’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TLRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:TLRA opened at $6.50 on Monday. Telaria has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $309.47 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Telaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telaria in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telaria in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telaria in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Telaria in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

