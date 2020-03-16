Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.