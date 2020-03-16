Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 25,670,000 shares. Currently, 22.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TELL shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $9,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,965,124.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $222.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

