TELUS (TSE:T) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.57

News articles about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a media sentiment score of -2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of T stock opened at C$46.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$40.80 and a 1 year high of C$55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.582 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TELUS from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.05.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

