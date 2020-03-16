TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

TTI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered TETRA Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

NYSE:TTI opened at $0.42 on Monday. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.76.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $259.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.98 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,393,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 811,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 405,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 65,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,532,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 170,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

