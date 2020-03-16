The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $50,063.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,750.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $255,949 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after buying an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 866,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 428,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

