The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a coverage optimism score of -1.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TMG opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.94) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.66. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 million and a PE ratio of 7.22.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

