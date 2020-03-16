Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a coverage optimism score of -1.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Thermal Energy International stock opened at C$0.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. Thermal Energy International has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

