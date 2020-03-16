ThyssenKrupp (TKA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ThyssenKrupp (FRA: TKA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2020 – ThyssenKrupp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €10.40 ($12.09) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – ThyssenKrupp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/2/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €9.90 ($11.51) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €11.90 ($13.84) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.80 ($17.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €12.30 ($14.30) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.80 ($17.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – ThyssenKrupp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/14/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.95 ($17.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.95 ($17.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.95 ($17.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

FRA:TKA opened at €4.67 ($5.43) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.63.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.