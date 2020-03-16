Time Out Group’s (TMO) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Time Out Group (LON:TMO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TMO opened at GBX 65 ($0.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.26. Time Out Group has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 136.25 ($1.79). The stock has a market cap of $121.02 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. The company operates in four segments: Print, Digital, International, and Markets. The Print segment sells print advertising and publications. The Digital segment sells digital advertising, including premium profiles; and live events through online bookings and transactions, as well as offers e-commerce services.

