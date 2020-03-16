Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $76.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.59. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.