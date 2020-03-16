TriOil Resources (CVE:TOL) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -5.00

Press coverage about TriOil Resources (CVE:TOL) has trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TriOil Resources earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the oil and natural gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

TriOil Resources has a 12-month low of C$36.37 and a 12-month high of C$52.73.

TriOil Resources Company Profile

TriOil Resources Ltd. is a junior oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas. The Lochend area consists of vertical well gas and oil production from the Cardium B sand and the Cardium Zone, as well as oil production and potential in the Cardium A sand.

