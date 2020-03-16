Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Trip.com Group to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $25.07 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

