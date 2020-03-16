Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

In other news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $252,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,449,645 over the last three months.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.