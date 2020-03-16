Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth $102,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,920 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,202,000 after acquiring an additional 215,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,405,000 after acquiring an additional 215,211 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,558,000 after acquiring an additional 125,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $2,470,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 2,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $310,061.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,807 shares of company stock valued at $17,387,226. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

