UBS Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €140.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €167.00 ($194.19) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($161.63) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €148.00 ($172.09) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €146.54 ($170.39).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €74.33 ($86.43) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €123.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €126.37. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.