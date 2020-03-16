UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €68.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMW. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.75 ($85.76).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BMW stock opened at €45.42 ($52.81) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a 12 month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion and a PE ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.