UBS Group Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.00 ($58.14).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

