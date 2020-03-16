UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:UMH)

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $483.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $98,016.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,968.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.