Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,785,000 after acquiring an additional 109,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 552.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE:UFI opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a PE ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 18,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $444,004.08. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,288.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 148,717 shares of company stock worth $3,341,557 in the last three months. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

