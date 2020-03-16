UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $827.50

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 827.50 ($10.89) and last traded at GBX 860 ($11.31), with a volume of 239882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 940 ($12.37).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UNITE Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,236.25 ($16.26).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,236.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,178.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 22.95 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $10.25. This represents a yield of 1.81%. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.05%.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,170 ($15.39) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,781.37).

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

