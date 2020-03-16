UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UTG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UNITE Group to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. UNITE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,236.25 ($16.26).

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 834.50 ($10.98) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -26.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,236.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,178.56. UNITE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 889 ($11.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77).

In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,170 ($15.39) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,781.37).

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

