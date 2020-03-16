United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.26.

NYSE UPS opened at $94.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.