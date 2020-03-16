Urban One (UONE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Urban One has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.28.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

