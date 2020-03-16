Urban One (UONEK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UONEK opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.66. Urban One has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

