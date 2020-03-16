ValuEngine Downgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Sell

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 67,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

