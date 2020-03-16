ValuEngine Downgrades Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to Sell

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $53.18 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49.

Brookfield Asset Management shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

