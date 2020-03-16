ValuEngine Downgrades CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Buy

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 4,484.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 94.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 165,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 108,149 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

