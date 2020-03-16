ValuEngine Downgrades Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) to Sell

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

NYSE:PLT opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.80. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Plantronics by 19.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the third quarter worth about $265,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plantronics by 46.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Plantronics during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Plantronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

