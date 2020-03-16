ValuEngine Downgrades Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Buy

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

PBPB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

PBPB stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

