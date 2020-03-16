ValuEngine Lowers Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MAAL opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. Marketing Alliance has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $3.03.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

