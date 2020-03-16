ValuEngine Upgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to “Hold”

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAMXF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.66. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

